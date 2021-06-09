WATCH | Two ‘ambitious’ secretary birds kill hare in ‘unique’ sighting

The video was captured by 38-year-old Grant Telfer while doing guide training in Kichwa Tembo Camp in Masai Mara in Kenya.

He described the sighting as “unique”, saying he had not seen nor heard of similar footage since he started guiding in 2004.

“We have seen them catch locusts and small snakes in the past but never a mammal of such a size.

“It is documented in books as a possibility but I am not aware of anyone filming them hunting like this,” he said.