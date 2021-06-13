Travel

Big rush: What it's like to fly on the world's tallest swing

Elizabeth Sleith remembers that time her heart became intimately acquainted with her throat at Moses Mabhida Stadium

13 June 2021 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

As a, shall we say, underachiever in the fitness department, I was more intimidated by the 352 steps up Moses Mabhida Stadium's famous arch than I was by what would come next: the leap from the platform, 88m above the football pitch.

Big Rush Operations' Big Swing (http://www.bigrush.co.za/) is the world's only stadium swing and, according to Guinness World Records, the tallest swing in the world. Not being saddled with acrophobia, I didn't think twice when invited to experience this groundbreaking thing...

