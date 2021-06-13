Big rush: What it's like to fly on the world's tallest swing

Elizabeth Sleith remembers that time her heart became intimately acquainted with her throat at Moses Mabhida Stadium

As a, shall we say, underachiever in the fitness department, I was more intimidated by the 352 steps up Moses Mabhida Stadium's famous arch than I was by what would come next: the leap from the platform, 88m above the football pitch.



Big Rush Operations' Big Swing (http://www.bigrush.co.za/) is the world's only stadium swing and, according to Guinness World Records, the tallest swing in the world. Not being saddled with acrophobia, I didn't think twice when invited to experience this groundbreaking thing...