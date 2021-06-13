'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Texas town with mystery lights and a fake Prada shop

The launch site for Jeff Bezos' impending space flight is close to this quirky town, known as an arts hub. Name it and you could win a cash prize

If all goes according to plan, Amazon CEO - and Earth's richest man - Jeff Bezos will be leaving the planet next month. Bezos declared this week that he would be going along when the New Shepard rocket ship, built by his company Blue Origin, takes its first passengered flight on July 20. It will be just 15 days after he is set to step down from Amazon to focus on other projects.



Bezos, with a net worth of $187bn, announced on Instagram that he would be taking "my best friend", his brother Mark...