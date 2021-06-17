WATCH | Lion tries to pounce on leopard stalking an impala

Laher described the sighting as “nail-biting”.

“We found a leopardess relaxing under a tree. We sat and watched her for about 20 minutes. She eventually got up and was in stalking mode and very focused on what was ahead of her,” he said.

“She kept looking out while stalking impala and unknowingly was being stalked herself. After about 15 minutes of watching her, we got a visual of a huge male lion behind us, slowly closing in on her. At that moment, we knew it was time to be quiet and watch two of the big 5 in one sighting and see what was about to unfold.”

Though the lion managed to get close to the leopard, Laher said the leopard's reflexes were faster and she managed to get away.

“She ran into terrain that she knew would be to her advantage and up a tree to the highest point, where she knew a lion would have no chance of getting to her. She stayed up in the tree, and the male lion took a nap under the tree waiting for her. He eventually got tired of waiting and wandered off.”