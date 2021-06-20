10 wonderful things to do on a road trip round the southern Overberg

When I say it's well worth exploring south of Cape Point, do I mean literally get on a boat and head off into the Southern Ocean? Well, not really.

Even though there certainly are recommended boat-charter services that will take you on fishing and pelagic-birdwatching trips south of this much-visited promontory, we're talking motoring around the southern Overberg, about 4,000km2 of which lies south of Cape Point.

Based in the Overberg for 16 years, I've explored this area many times, most recently on my old dual-sport motorbike. Though most of the back roads and dirt tracks are doable in a normal sedan, being on an adventure bike or in a higher-clearance AWD SUV gives you more freedom to explore.

Here are 10 awesome things to see and do along the way:

1. TOUCH THE SOUTHERN TIP OF AFRICA

At Cape Agulhas you can walk to the southernmost tip of Africa and ponder the enormous expanse of water between yourself and Antarctica, over 6,000km away.

Take in the Africa monument there; visit the museum at the Cape Agulhas lighthouse (1849) and brave the steep ladders to the top for epic sea views.

For more info, call Cape Agulhas National Park on 028-435-6078 or visit sanparks.org