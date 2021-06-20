Travel

10 wonderful things to do on a road trip round the southern Overberg

Food, wine, beaches and fascinating history are just some of the reasons it's worth exploring south of Cape Point, writes Nick Yell

20 June 2021 - 00:02 By Nick Yell
The Cape Agulhas lighthouse is situated at the southern most tip of Africa.
Image: 123RF/instinia

When I say it's well worth exploring south of Cape Point, do I mean literally get on a boat and head off into the Southern Ocean? Well, not really.

Even though there certainly are recommended boat-charter services that will take you on fishing and pelagic-birdwatching trips south of this much-visited promontory, we're talking motoring around the southern Overberg, about 4,000km2 of which lies south of Cape Point.

Based in the Overberg for 16 years, I've explored this area many times, most recently on my old dual-sport motorbike. Though most of the back roads and dirt tracks are doable in a normal sedan, being on an adventure bike or in a higher-clearance AWD SUV gives you more freedom to explore.

Here are 10 awesome things to see and do along the way:

1. TOUCH THE SOUTHERN TIP OF AFRICA

At Cape Agulhas you can walk to the southernmost tip of Africa and ponder the enormous expanse of water between yourself and Antarctica, over 6,000km away.

Take in the Africa monument there; visit the museum at the Cape Agulhas lighthouse (1849) and brave the steep ladders to the top for epic sea views.

For more info, call Cape Agulhas National Park on 028-435-6078 or visit sanparks.org

Discover more about the famous ships wrecked off the Agulhas coast at the Shipwreck Museum in Bredasdorp.
Image: Xplorio.com

2. SEE THE SHIPWRECK MUSEUM

The mercurial current and wind conditions, plus the shallow waters and rocky coastline off the Agulhas coast have caused around 150 ships to be wrecked in the region. The HMS Birkenhead and the East Indiaman, Arniston, are probably the most famous among them. Relive their stories from the realistic dioramas and informative displays at this maritime institution (1975) in Bredasdorp - and learn how these wrecks and their survivors influenced the history of the Strandveld.

Call the museum on 028-424-1240 or see their Facebook page.

Buy fresh fish from a trawler at Stuisbaai harbour.
Image: Xplorio.com

3. STROLL STRUISBAAI HARBOUR

This colourful fishing and small-craft harbour offers much to enjoy: Pelican Harbour Cafe serves deliciously fresh seafood (fully licensed); take an ozone-infused walk to the red light along the harbour wall; buy fresh fish from a trawler and feed the tame manta rays off the jetty.

Find more info on Struisbaai at xplorio.com or overberg-info.co.za.

Take into a generous breakfast platter at Marietjies Pub and Grill in Baardskeerdersbos.
Image: Xplorio.com

4. EAT UP A STORM IN BAARDSKEERDERSBOS

Since the R317 linking Gansbaai to Bredasdorp was tarred in 2015, this once obscure hamlet has turned into a bastion of epicurean delights. You're spoilt for eating and drinking choices here, from voluminous breakfast platters at Marietjies Pub and Grill to steak, pizza and seafood at Primi on Main.

Find more info on Baardskeerdersbos at xplorio.com

Adventure awaits on the Whale Trail.
Image: Xplorio.com

5. HIKE THE WHALE TRAIL AT DE HOOP NATURE RESERVE

Although this must-do coastal slackpacking trail was closed for maintenance for some time, it reopened last year and bookings can now be made. I last did this 55km route (there are five overnight stops) some time ago, but the pungent smell of fynbos and photo reel of unique coastal habitats is still fresh in my memory. If you don't fancy undertaking this fairly strenuous hike, visit the reserve anyway as it has lots to see and is a perfect spot to chillax.

See capenature.co.za

Picturesque Napier in the southern Overberg.
Image: Xplorio.com

6. SHOP AND EAT IN NAPIER

This once conservative little town has evolved with the times and offers the visitor the opportunity to shop for art, wine, bric-a-brac and antiques. There are also a few art galleries to visit and a small military history museum. When hunger hits, you'll be spoilt for choice as good eateries abound here, too. Two of my favourites are the Napier Farm Stall and Gunner's Mess.

More info at xplorio.com or overberg-info.co.za

Head to the Arniston Spa Hotel to enjoy a drink with a spectacular view.
Image: Paul Ash/Sunday Times

7. REDISCOVER ARNISTON

Full of history and tall fishing tales, this is arguably the prettiest bay in SA. With its colourful fishing boats bobbing atop aquamarine waters, the view from most vantage points will melt even the most ardent landlubber's heart.

A visit to the characterful fishing cottages of old Kassiesbaai, a walk to the Waenhuiskrans cave (at low tide), and a swim at Roman Beach will make for memorable experiences. To round off your exploration of this unique seaside village, lunch or drinks on the terrace of the Arniston Spa Hotel is highly recommended.

More info at xplorio.com

Langrug Lodge is a haven for birders.
Image: Supplied

8. ENJOY AN AUTHENTIC FARM STAY

There are many working farms offering accommodation in the Strandveld. One such place is Langrug Lodge, a quaint cottage on the shores of the Soetendalsvlei, a haven for birders. Another is Klipfontein Keep, a large and tastefully decorated farmhouse which commands views over the farmlands where sheep and wheat live congenially side by side.

Local wine farms Black Oystercatcher and Strandveld Vineyards also offer accommodation in beautiful surrounds.

You'll find a wealth of other options by searching for "Overberg farm stay" on booking.com

Black Oystercatcher is one of the estates on the Elim wine route that offers stays in picturesque surrounds.
Image: Blackoystercatcher.co.za

9. GO WINE TASTING AROUND ELIM

The conservation-focused Elim Wine Ward has steadily increased its reputation over the years. Initially known for its cool-climate varietals such as sauvignon blanc, today it is the source of a range of fine wines including shiraz, pinot noir, elegant red blends and even an MCC of exceptional quality.

The farms on the Elim wine route - the "southern-most wine route in Africa" - are located close together, so it's possible to explore them all in one day, with lots of wine-tasting opportunities and superb restaurants along the way.

Your options include Strandveld Vineyards, The Berrio, Black Oystercatcher Wines (which also offers meals, craft beer and accommodation), Quoin Rock, Zoetendal Wine Farm and Lomond Wine Estate.

A copy of Slingsby's Overberg touring map is a must for exploring the southern Overberg's back roads.
Image: Nick Yell

10. EXPLORE THE BACK ROADS

There are only two prerequisites for this activity: a copy of Slingsby's Overberg touring map and an adventurous spirit.

With a little judicious tyre deflating (1.6 bars front and 1.8 bars rear) most sedan cars with reasonable ground clearance (min 150mm) should easily navigate the bulk of the southern Overberg's good dirt tracks, particularly in the dry months.

Ambling through this seasonally changing landscape, you'll see birds such as blue cranes, spur-winged geese and black harriers, as well as many an old farmstead in the rolling hills (rûens) carrying thriving wheat and canola crops.

Find lots more information on the area, catalogued by town, at xplorio.com or overberg-info.co.za

