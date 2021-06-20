'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Singapore street voted to be one of the world's coolest

Filled with dazzling murals, this Asian lane ranked 8th in a list of 30 global hot spots by Time Out magazine. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Everyone loves a ranking of good things, and here's another chance for some vicarious travel through a few of "the majority's" favourite places - in this case the world's 30 coolest streets, thanks to a survey by Time Out magazine.



Each year, the global magazine with city specialists around the world polls thousands of people to discover, as it says, "the coolest places to live, work and play"...