'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Singapore street voted to be one of the world's coolest
Filled with dazzling murals, this Asian lane ranked 8th in a list of 30 global hot spots by Time Out magazine. Name it and you could win a cash prize
20 June 2021 - 00:02
Everyone loves a ranking of good things, and here's another chance for some vicarious travel through a few of "the majority's" favourite places - in this case the world's 30 coolest streets, thanks to a survey by Time Out magazine.
Each year, the global magazine with city specialists around the world polls thousands of people to discover, as it says, "the coolest places to live, work and play"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.