WATCH | Epic showdown between a cobra and a lizard

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 June 2021 - 14:00

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

A lizard tried its best to get away from a cobra, only for the snake’s venom to paralyse it.

In the epic showdown, shared by Latest Sightings, the two creatures battle it out in the dark.

In a video of the incident, the cobra can be seen inspecting the lizard while its prey remains still in the hope the snake will leave. 

It is only when the snake prepares to sink its fangs into the lizard that it tries to make a run for it.

What followed was a struggle to the death for the lizard.

