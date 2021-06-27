Local Getaway

Whatever your safari personality, the Waterberg's Mhondoro is a win

Whether you're after Insta hits, family fun, queen-level pampering or animal encounters, this award-winning lodge in the Welgevonden reserve is for you

Finding a holiday that is fit for the whole family is no small feat. With varying tastes and personalities, planning a trip that will please everyone in the mix can prove to be a bit of a headache.



Which is why, when I invited my city-slicker sister on a weekend to the bush, I had my reservations - she is not exactly one with nature. Luckily, I needed not fear as we discovered a gem within Limpopo's Waterberg region that spared us an uncomfortable drive back home...