Local Getaway
Whatever your safari personality, the Waterberg's Mhondoro is a win
Whether you're after Insta hits, family fun, queen-level pampering or animal encounters, this award-winning lodge in the Welgevonden reserve is for you
27 June 2021 - 00:02
Finding a holiday that is fit for the whole family is no small feat. With varying tastes and personalities, planning a trip that will please everyone in the mix can prove to be a bit of a headache.
Which is why, when I invited my city-slicker sister on a weekend to the bush, I had my reservations - she is not exactly one with nature. Luckily, I needed not fear as we discovered a gem within Limpopo's Waterberg region that spared us an uncomfortable drive back home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.