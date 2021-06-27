'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the destination of the new, robot-run 'Mayflower'

Piloted by AI, the vessel is attempting to cross the Atlantic on the same route as the historic ship. Name its destination and you could win a cash prize

While the race for viable space tourism hogs the headlines, I was surprised to read recently of an ongoing mission to send a totally crew-free ship, piloted only by machines, across the Atlantic.



A marine research organisation called ProMare worked with IBM to build a 15m-long, solar-powered trimaran, completely operated by artificial intelligence...