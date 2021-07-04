Check in to a 'cave palace' built into a giant bolder in the Northern Cape
City slicker Jennifer Platt delights in the stillness — and unique accommodation — to be found at Naries Namakwa Retreat
04 July 2021 - 00:02
There is beauty in quiet. It's not obvious at first, but when you drive away and leave the city and the bustle behind, you slowly come to enjoy the silence of the countryside.
That's what I took in when I was at Naries Namakwa Retreat (https://www.naries.co.za/): the quiet. It warmed a cold, patchy place in me created by the languishing mehness of this past year, all through which I'd been stuck in my small city bubble...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.