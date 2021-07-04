Check in to a 'cave palace' built into a giant bolder in the Northern Cape

City slicker Jennifer Platt delights in the stillness — and unique accommodation — to be found at Naries Namakwa Retreat

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

There is beauty in quiet. It's not obvious at first, but when you drive away and leave the city and the bustle behind, you slowly come to enjoy the silence of the countryside.



That's what I took in when I was at Naries Namakwa Retreat (https://www.naries.co.za/): the quiet. It warmed a cold, patchy place in me created by the languishing mehness of this past year, all through which I'd been stuck in my small city bubble...