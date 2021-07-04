Accidental Tourist

Stoning, sleeping, and swaying in a boatel in Amsterdam

Paula Andropolous finds that if you're high enough, anything can rock you to sleep

The year is 2014. I am in my second year of university, about to turn 20, and I own a pair

of lime-green skinny jeans, which I routinely wear in public



. To celebrate our birthdays and to commemorate the then-momentous-seeming transition from 19 to our long-awaited 20s, my best friend and I signed up for one of those young-people bus tours through Europe, anticipating a barrage of new friends our age and affordable access to some of the most beautiful and historical cities in the world...