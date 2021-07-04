'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the French arts and culture centre dubbed the 'Beer Can'

Situated in Arles, this controversial building was designed by architectural legend Frank Gehry. Name it and you could win a cash prize

A new arts and culture centre has just opened in Arles in the south of France, an 11ha campus at the Parc des Ateliers housing galleries, studios, an auditorium, a library, café and an archival and research space.



The dramatically twisting, twinkling tower clinging to its centrepiece building, however, is its somewhat controversial pièce de résistance...