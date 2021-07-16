IN PICS | Madiba's former Houghton home is soon to open as a luxe hotel

Nelson Mandela's former home in Houghton, Johannesburg, has been converted into a “sanctuary of reflection” — otherwise known as a luxury boutique hotel.

Set to open next month, Sanctuary Mandela will be the only former residence of Madiba's that is accessible to the public not as a museum but as a venue where guests can stay.

It was the former president's first house in Joburg after his release, having spent 27 years in prison. The building later became the headquarters of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the non-profit organisation he founded in 1999 to promote his vision of freedom and equality for all.

It's also where he hosted the likes of former US first lady Michelle Obama and former US president Bill Clinton.