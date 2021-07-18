'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Madiba's former home turns hotel. Tell us where it's located

Dubbed Sanctuary Mandela, this luxe escape boasts exhibits paying tribute to our former president. Name its address and you could win a cash prize

Nelson Mandela's former home in Johannesburg has been converted into a "sanctuary of reflection" - otherwise known as a luxury boutique hotel.



As of August 1, when it's set to open, Sanctuary Mandela will be the only former residence of Madiba's that is accessible to the public not as a museum but as a venue where guests can stay...