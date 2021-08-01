Kruger Shalati brings back the golden age of train travel — with a twist

Your carriage awaits: A stationary train on a historic bridge in the Sabi Game Reserve has been transformed into a sublime hotel

As the plane starts making its descent towards the Skukuza airport runway, I spy bushveld as far as I can see. Trees and shrubs blend into one another with hues of beige and brown, lines of white and specks of green weaving into the horizon of the nearly 2-million hectares of protected land.



Roughly 100 years ago, travellers to the Kruger National Park would have been greeted with a similar scene, if only from the window of a more old-fashioned mode of transport: a train...