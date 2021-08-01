This adventurer travelled across Africa by foot, bike and skateboard, here's what he saw

When a 20-year-old Morroccan set off on foot to travel south through Africa with only $80 in his pocket, he had no idea of the adventure that lay ahead. The kindness of strangers enriched Othmane Zolati’s four-year journey, even saving his life. Now his epic tale is told in the documentary ‘Africa and I’, showcasing the astounding diversity of the continent and its people through his eyes, writes Claire Keeton.

Pushing his bike through thick sand on the border between Ethiopia and Kenya, Othmane Zolati was lost and dehydrated. For the first time on his solo journey from Casablanca in Morocco to Cape Agulhas in SA, he did not know if he would make it.



Drinking the oil from his last can of tuna had not relieved his thirst, and all he had left was peanut butter...