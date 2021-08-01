Travel

WATCH | One impala outsmarts 16 wild dogs, hippos and crocodiles

01 August 2021 - 10:00
An impala managed to escape 16 African wild dogs by diving into a dam and then dodging hippos.
An impala managed to escape 16 African wild dogs by diving into a dam and then dodging hippos.
Image: Latest Sightings

Talk about a great escape.

One impala outsmarted 16 African wild dogs by diving into a dam then sidestepping a pod of grumpy hippos at Thornybush Game Reserve in the Greater Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga. 

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, taken by 24-year-old ranger Daniel Hitchings, the impala can be seen dodging the wild dogs hunting for a kill.

Watch the video below:

After managing to outsmart one wild dog, the impala realised it had no way out against the rest of the pack. It took the decision to risk its life against crocodiles and hippos before making its great escape 

“For the impala to escape the wild dogs and then not be taken down by crocodiles and get past hippos was quite amazing,” said Hitchings

“Sometimes luck is on your side and sometimes it isn’t. It was this impala’s day.”

According to Latest Sightings, an impala can run over a short distance at up to 88.5km/h. Endangered African wild dogs, although slower, run at a constant 72.4km/h until their prey is exhausted. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard and killed by a hyena

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers
Lifestyle
4 months ago

WATCH | Cute interaction between wild dog pups disrupted by male lion on a killing spree

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

WATCH | The moment an impala escapes a crocodile, only to be ambushed by a leopard

In the video, an impala caught by a crocodile showed immense strength and determination to defeat it before being killed by a leopard seconds later.
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai Food
  2. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  3. Jacaranda FM, Lotus FM, Hot 91.9FM and Tuks FM are Station of the Year winners ... Lifestyle
  4. Behind the seams of Thato Mosehle's Miss Supranational wardrobe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Three places to get sublime sourdough in Joburg Food

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail