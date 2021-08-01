WATCH | One impala outsmarts 16 wild dogs, hippos and crocodiles
Talk about a great escape.
One impala outsmarted 16 African wild dogs by diving into a dam then sidestepping a pod of grumpy hippos at Thornybush Game Reserve in the Greater Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.
In a video shared by Latest Sightings, taken by 24-year-old ranger Daniel Hitchings, the impala can be seen dodging the wild dogs hunting for a kill.
Watch the video below:
After managing to outsmart one wild dog, the impala realised it had no way out against the rest of the pack. It took the decision to risk its life against crocodiles and hippos before making its great escape
“For the impala to escape the wild dogs and then not be taken down by crocodiles and get past hippos was quite amazing,” said Hitchings
“Sometimes luck is on your side and sometimes it isn’t. It was this impala’s day.”
According to Latest Sightings, an impala can run over a short distance at up to 88.5km/h. Endangered African wild dogs, although slower, run at a constant 72.4km/h until their prey is exhausted.