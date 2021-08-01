WATCH | One impala outsmarts 16 wild dogs, hippos and crocodiles

After managing to outsmart one wild dog, the impala realised it had no way out against the rest of the pack. It took the decision to risk its life against crocodiles and hippos before making its great escape

“For the impala to escape the wild dogs and then not be taken down by crocodiles and get past hippos was quite amazing,” said Hitchings

“Sometimes luck is on your side and sometimes it isn’t. It was this impala’s day.”

According to Latest Sightings, an impala can run over a short distance at up to 88.5km/h. Endangered African wild dogs, although slower, run at a constant 72.4km/h until their prey is exhausted.