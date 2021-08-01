'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name SA's first hospitality-industry vaccination site

Jabs began at this popular resort's convention centre last Saturday. Name it and you could win a cash prize

It's a grande dame of South African tourism, and now this luxury resort in North West has made history by becoming the country's first hospitality-industry vaccination site. Jabs began at its convention centre last Saturday and continued through the week.



Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi was scheduled to visit the site and get her own jab there this past Thursday...