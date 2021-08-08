IN PICS | Seven local tourist attractions firmly grounded in female power

From a sacred site to an old prison to a work of ‘outsider art’, here's a selection of meaningful places to visit this Women's Month

1. OWL HOUSE, NIEU-BETHESDA



This intriguing work of "outsider art" in the Karoo town of Nieu-Bethesda is the result of 31 years of work by its reclusive inhabitant, artist Helen Martins (1897-1976)...