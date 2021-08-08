Make scents of history at the First South African Perfume Museum

Tales about bottles, essential oils and the history of perfume are all delivered with a cheeky sense of humour at this museum in Franschhoek

Elizabeth Taylor famously declared, "I never face the day without perfume."



Coco Chanel opined, "No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable ultimate accessory."..