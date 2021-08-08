'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Cederberg valley where the wildflower show has begun

Parts of the Western Cape are bursting into bloom, including this lush valley near the town of Clanwilliam. Name it and you could win a cash prize

It always puts a spring in our step but the news that SA's wildflower season has begun seems doubly delightful this year. Winter, let's hope this signals that it's definitely over and you're well and truly packing. So long, then. It's not us; it's you.



August and September are prime time for the pernickety flowers which, in years of good rainfall, roll out across untrammelled swathes of the Western and Northern Cape. After a shocking seven years of drought, and an appropriately limp showing from our floral friends, good rains fell at last in the winter of 2020, letting the landscapes be painted with oranges, purples, yellows and whites...