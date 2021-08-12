Travel

It was an out-of-body experience: Zozi Tunzi goes on her first game drive

Now that she’s hung up her Miss Universe crown, the beauty queen is keen to take as many sho't lefts as she can

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
12 August 2021 - 09:28
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi enjoys a peaceful moment while cruising St Lucia Lake in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Brain Chang/iNCO Creative

Since Zozibini Tunzi hung up her Miss Universe crown she's been hard at work planning her next steps, and has even hinted at the possibility of working in music or television.

But one of the first things the beauty queen did when she returned home from New York — where she was based after winning the prestigious pageant in 2019 — was to head to Makakatana Bay Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

As the lodge is set on the banks of Lake St Lucia within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, it provided Tunzi with the ideal opportunity to explore some of our national treasures — something she intends to do much more of this year.

We caught up with her to find out more about her travel plans, and her favourite local and international destinations.

How are you enjoying your time back in SA after your reign as Miss Universe?

I’m honestly having the best time being home after Miss Universe. I love SA. I love my home, my family and just the people around [me]. So I’ve been the happiest I've been in a while. Being away from my family and just seeing them virtually hasn’t been the same as being with them and embracing them so I have been very happy being home.

Are you going to be travelling quite a bit locally?

Yes, and I am hoping as soon as the world opens up I am able to travel the world as well. 

What prompted you to visit Makakatana Lodge?

One of the biggest things for me once I got back [from the States] was to get a change from city life. With New York being all buildings, all cabs and just sirens everywhere, I wanted something a bit different and when the opportunity presented itself to be able to go out into nature, I took it. I just needed a bit of tranquillity and peace and quiet.

What activities did you indulge in and what was your experience like?

I had never been on a game drive before. It’s so funny because when you come from SA or you’re African, people think that you’ve been on one, but often we never travel in our own countries. So for me to be able to be on a game drive to see wild animals was incredible — it was an out-of-body experience.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi enjoyed the game drive along the eastern shores of iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Brain Chang/iNCO Creative

[As Makakatana Lodge is set on the banks of Lake St Lucia] I got to do a game cruise on a boat, which was another great experience. I’m not much of a water baby so I was concerned at first, but it was very nice and peaceful. It was beautiful to see wildlife in the water.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park is one of our national treasures. It is also vast. What areas of the park did you explore?

I was on the eastern shores of the park. One of the exciting parts that I explored was Lake St Lucia. I was able to see hippo up close and personal during a boat cruise, and learnt interesting facts about the many birds I saw too.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi dresses the part while on safari at Makakatana Bay Lodge.
Image: Brain Chang/iNCO Creative

I love the beach so I enjoyed being able to go to Mission Rocks and experience that part of the park as well.

Where are you hoping to travel next?

I would love to go to Mpumalanga. I think it’s one of the most beautiful provinces in SA and I haven’t explored that side of the country as much.

I’m hoping that I can see [different] parts of Africa as well. I would love to go to Kenya and Ghana.

What is your all-time favourite escape — locally or internationally?

Locally I would definitely say the Eastern Cape. Born and bred there I am biased towards it and it will always be one of my favourite places, followed by Cape Town of course. Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities and I have lived there for some years.

I also loved being in Indonesia [where the 2019 Miss Universe pageant was held]. The people there are fantastic. I’ve been to many parts of Indonesia, but I haven’t been where everyone goes: Bali. So I still have to go to Bali and see what that’s about.

Your top bucket list destination?

Thailand, India, Kenya, Ghana and the Maldives or Bora Bora.

Tunzi's answers have been edited.

