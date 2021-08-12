It was an out-of-body experience: Zozi Tunzi goes on her first game drive

Since Zozibini Tunzi hung up her Miss Universe crown she's been hard at work planning her next steps, and has even hinted at the possibility of working in music or television.

But one of the first things the beauty queen did when she returned home from New York — where she was based after winning the prestigious pageant in 2019 — was to head to Makakatana Bay Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

As the lodge is set on the banks of Lake St Lucia within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, it provided Tunzi with the ideal opportunity to explore some of our national treasures — something she intends to do much more of this year.

We caught up with her to find out more about her travel plans, and her favourite local and international destinations.

How are you enjoying your time back in SA after your reign as Miss Universe?

I’m honestly having the best time being home after Miss Universe. I love SA. I love my home, my family and just the people around [me]. So I’ve been the happiest I've been in a while. Being away from my family and just seeing them virtually hasn’t been the same as being with them and embracing them so I have been very happy being home.

Are you going to be travelling quite a bit locally?

Yes, and I am hoping as soon as the world opens up I am able to travel the world as well.

What prompted you to visit Makakatana Lodge?

One of the biggest things for me once I got back [from the States] was to get a change from city life. With New York being all buildings, all cabs and just sirens everywhere, I wanted something a bit different and when the opportunity presented itself to be able to go out into nature, I took it. I just needed a bit of tranquillity and peace and quiet.

What activities did you indulge in and what was your experience like?

I had never been on a game drive before. It’s so funny because when you come from SA or you’re African, people think that you’ve been on one, but often we never travel in our own countries. So for me to be able to be on a game drive to see wild animals was incredible — it was an out-of-body experience.