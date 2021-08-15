Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld

Matthew McClure finds the divine in the distancing at the exclusive Rock Fig Safari Lodge in the Timbavati

There's no denying we live in uncertain times, and one must pause every once in a while to reconnect to the human side — that part of you and others that might feel a little neglected in these days of distancing. An immersion into the peace and serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld might be just the ticket. It was for me.



Those familiar with this little corner of SA will know the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, formed as a wildlife concession in 1956. The name Timbavati is Xitsonga, a reference to the notion that the reserve's rare and famous white lions are gifts from the gods. All fences between Timbavati and the adjoining Kruger National Park have been removed, so wildlife is free to roam. And it is here that we ensconced ourselves at Rock Fig Safari Lodge recently for a few days of sheer bliss with people who share a passion for wildlife and family...