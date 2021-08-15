'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the graffitied 'gallery' section of the Berlin Wall

Fully vaccinated South Africans can now enter Germany without having to quarantine making it possible for them to see this tourist attraction in person. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Germany has relaxed its Covid-related border rules so that fully vaccinated South Africans can now enter without having to quarantine.



South Africans had been banned from the European country since mid-January, after the highly contagious Beta variant of Covid-19 was discovered in the Eastern Cape...