Stuck after booking with Mango? Here’s what the airline says it’s doing to help

Passengers who were left stranded when Mango airlines suspended flights last month have been told they will be reimbursed via vouchers.

Hundreds of Mango ticket holders were stuck at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports after the airline confirmed it was undergoing business rescue.

In a statement released on Tuesday by its business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono, the airline said it was meeting with creditors and employee representatives on Wednesday to deal with issues regarding the rescue process.

It acknowledged that some frustrated customers had been struggling to get hold of the airline and said its “e-mail challenges” had been resolved.

It encouraged all those with queries about tickets on flights that had been suspended to e-mail its dedicated e-mail address, and assured customers it would soon issue vouchers to compensate for their losses.