Stuck after booking with Mango? Here’s what the airline says it’s doing to help
Passengers who were left stranded when Mango airlines suspended flights last month have been told they will be reimbursed via vouchers.
Hundreds of Mango ticket holders were stuck at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports after the airline confirmed it was undergoing business rescue.
In a statement released on Tuesday by its business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono, the airline said it was meeting with creditors and employee representatives on Wednesday to deal with issues regarding the rescue process.
It acknowledged that some frustrated customers had been struggling to get hold of the airline and said its “e-mail challenges” had been resolved.
It encouraged all those with queries about tickets on flights that had been suspended to e-mail its dedicated e-mail address, and assured customers it would soon issue vouchers to compensate for their losses.
“Customers should continue to use CustomersBusinessRescue@flymango.com to forward queries related to tickets, vouchers and so on.
“At this stage, we want to reassure all customers who made bookings with us that your ticket is of value to us. We are doing everything possible to preserve all of them and will issue vouchers equivalent to that effect.”
It said it would provide another update before the end of the month providing more details about the vouchers.
Mango’s call centre remains closed, with the airline hopeful about restoring the service soon.
“We plan to resume normal operations as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”