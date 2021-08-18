Travel

Stuck after booking with Mango? Here’s what the airline says it’s doing to help

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 August 2021 - 14:00
Mango has updated customers who booked and paid for tickets but could not fly with the airline. File photo.
Mango has updated customers who booked and paid for tickets but could not fly with the airline. File photo.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

Passengers who were left stranded when Mango airlines suspended flights last month have been told they will be reimbursed via vouchers.

Hundreds of Mango ticket holders were stuck at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports after the airline confirmed it was undergoing business rescue.

In a statement released on Tuesday by its business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono, the airline said it was meeting with creditors and employee representatives on Wednesday to deal with issues regarding the rescue process.

It acknowledged that some frustrated customers had been struggling to get hold of the airline and said its “e-mail challenges” had been resolved.

It encouraged all those with queries about tickets on flights that had been suspended to e-mail its dedicated e-mail address, and assured customers it would soon issue vouchers to compensate for their losses.

Passengers stranded as Mango Airlines suspends flights

Hundreds of Mango ticket holders were left stranded at Joburg’s OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports on Tuesday, a day after the airline ...
News
3 weeks ago

“Customers should continue to use CustomersBusinessRescue@flymango.com to forward queries related to tickets, vouchers and so on.

“At this stage, we want to reassure all customers who made bookings with us that your ticket is of value to us. We are doing everything possible to preserve all of them and will issue vouchers equivalent to that effect.”

It said it would provide another update before the end of the month providing more details about the vouchers.

Mango’s call centre remains closed, with the airline hopeful about restoring the service soon.

“We plan to resume normal operations as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

READ MORE:

Mango gets sweet rescue deal, but unions not impressed

Airline officially in business rescue, but unions claim ruling sets up a worrying precedent
News
1 week ago

Mango gets extension to appoint business rescue practitioner

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) on Tuesday agreed to grant low-cost airline Mango an extension to appoint a business rescue ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man, which way will it go? Battle over low-cost airline gets complicated

Union, associations don’t believe SAA, Mango and public enterprises are interested in rescuing the airline
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  4. Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown Lifestyle
  5. Chicken, mutton or beef? Three recipes for the ultimate Sunday lunch Food

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained