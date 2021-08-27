WATCH | More than 15 wild dogs take down an adult buffalo

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

“I have been in the safari industry for 16 years and have never witnessed anything like this before.”

These are the words of Mark Nicholson, 37-year-old lodge manager and guide at Old Mondoro Bush Camp, who captured a once-in-a-lifetime sighting when a pack of more than 15 wild dogs took down a healthy adult buffalo.

The video of a pack of wild dogs working together to separate an adult buffalo cow from the rest of the herd was shared by Latest Sightings.

In the extremely rare footage, the pack can be seen continuously biting into the buffalo before she falls and is feasted on by the pack.