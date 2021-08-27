WATCH | More than 15 wild dogs take down an adult buffalo
WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers
“I have been in the safari industry for 16 years and have never witnessed anything like this before.”
These are the words of Mark Nicholson, 37-year-old lodge manager and guide at Old Mondoro Bush Camp, who captured a once-in-a-lifetime sighting when a pack of more than 15 wild dogs took down a healthy adult buffalo.
The video of a pack of wild dogs working together to separate an adult buffalo cow from the rest of the herd was shared by Latest Sightings.
In the extremely rare footage, the pack can be seen continuously biting into the buffalo before she falls and is feasted on by the pack.
The encounter took place in the Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia.
“We have seen the pack attempt to hunt among a herd before, trying to separate a youngster or a weak individual, but had never seen them have any success,” said Nicholson.
He said the sighting was “extremely emotional” and lasted more than 20 minutes.
“This particular afternoon they started harassing the herd as usual and then chased them into a woody area where they managed to separate an adult female from the herd.
“They then went into overdrive and started biting and attacking her hindquarters and legs. Several other buffalo attempted to chase the wild dogs off, with a few wild dogs countering and chasing them away each time. This allowed most of the pack to continue their attack on the female,” said Nicholson.