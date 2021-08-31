Travel

Vaccinated and wanting to travel? Here’s which countries you can visit

31 August 2021 - 12:00 By unathi nkanjeni
The United Arab Emirates has eased travel restrictions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

Fully vaccinated South Africans can escape the cold and chase summer at their final destination through Dubai as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has eased travel restrictions. 

The UAE recently opened applications for tourist visas to people from all countries, provided they are fully vaccinated with one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“This comes as part of the country’s strategy to create a balance between public health and the activities of vital sectors, and in support of national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth,” said the country’s disaster management authority. 

The authority said the decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from previously banned countries. 

Travellers arriving on a tourist visa must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport. 

“The previous rules for unvaccinated people, including exempted categories, remain in place,” it said.

How will South Africans abroad get the vaccine?

Citizens overseas are vaccinated in the countries in which they reside.
News
6 days ago

The UAE’s latest move to ease travel restrictions comes after 36 countries, including France, Germany and Costa Rica, eased their restrictions to fully vaccinated South Africans. 

According to the travel guide website Sherpa, which developed a mapping tool showing Covid-19 travel restrictions in effect around the world, in the 36 countries Covid-19 testing or quarantine is not required upon arrival. 

By comparison, 58 countries require a Covid-19 test upon arrival, and 22 countries are open for travel with a requirement for Covid-19 testing and quarantine upon arrival. 

South Africans are restricted from travelling to 85 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Brazil and China. 

“Travel is only open for returning citizens and those meeting strict requirements,” said the site. 

There are also 32 countries whose restrictions are unknown.

List of countries fully vaccinated South African can visit.
List of countries fully vaccinated South African can visit.
Image: Sherpa

