Vaccinated and wanting to travel? Here’s which countries you can visit

“This comes as part of the country’s strategy to create a balance between public health and the activities of vital sectors, and in support of national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth,” said the country’s disaster management authority.

The authority said the decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from previously banned countries.

Travellers arriving on a tourist visa must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport.

“The previous rules for unvaccinated people, including exempted categories, remain in place,” it said.