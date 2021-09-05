Accidental Tourist

Forget air miles, you may rack up footsteps on a heavily discounted flight

Rose Chinery ends up walking her way across West Africa while flying to Europe in the late 1950s

Back in the late 1950s, before jet aircraft were in service, I worked for Pan American Airways, which flew twice a week from Joburg to New York via Leopoldville and the West African cities of Accra, Monrovia, Dakar and, finally, Lisbon in Portugal, using propeller-driven Douglas DC-6B aircraft.



"Bit of a hopscotch," said my sister when she heard I was travelling on my 10% staff fare to Lisbon, then hitching a freebie on a sister airline, after which I would be travelling by train to an Austrian village where I was booked into a ski school...