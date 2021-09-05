'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name Ireland's famed circular road that's 179km long

This scenic drive around the Iveragh Peninsula is one of the top tourist attractions in County Kerry. Name it and you could win a cash prize

After slamming the gates on us for our high Covid-19 infection rates and the dreaded Beta variant early in the year, the world is slowly tip-toeing back to an open stance on tourists from SA.



The splendours of southern African nations — including Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — have been open to us for a while now, but Europe's reopening has been far more tentative, only starting in mid-July, particularly for vaccinated South Africans...