'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name Ireland's famed circular road that's 179km long
This scenic drive around the Iveragh Peninsula is one of the top tourist attractions in County Kerry. Name it and you could win a cash prize
05 September 2021 - 00:00
After slamming the gates on us for our high Covid-19 infection rates and the dreaded Beta variant early in the year, the world is slowly tip-toeing back to an open stance on tourists from SA.
The splendours of southern African nations — including Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — have been open to us for a while now, but Europe's reopening has been far more tentative, only starting in mid-July, particularly for vaccinated South Africans...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.