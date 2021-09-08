Rami Chuene to host SANParks' 'relationship boot camp' reality show

From scouring the Kruger for the Big Five to exploring Tsitsikamma’s jagged coastline and forested gorges, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the diversity of the natural beauty to be discovered in SA’s national parks.

Each offers adventure aplenty, but there’s also much to be said about how spending time in nature can positively affect your emotional wellbeing.

This is something South African National Parks (SANParks) aims to highlight in their upcoming Mzansi Magic reality show, Away for Repair.

Hosted by seasoned actress Rami Chuene and life coach Romeo Mabasa, the series will “treat viewers to an emotional rollercoaster as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp,” explains Hapiloe Sello, SANParks managing executive for tourism development.

Each of the teams has a tumultuous relationship. There are besties battling to overcome betrayal, a mother-daughter duo longing to unlearn toxic behaviour, spouses who no longer trust each other, and sisters hoping to put past hurts behind them.