Travel

Rami Chuene to host SANParks' 'relationship boot camp' reality show

Mending broken bonds while bungee jumping is the name of the game in 'Away for Repair'

08 September 2021 - 15:49 By Toni Jaye Singer
The hosts of 'Away for Repair', actress Rami Chuene and life coach Romeo Mabasa, and the show's contestants.
The hosts of 'Away for Repair', actress Rami Chuene and life coach Romeo Mabasa, and the show's contestants.
Image: Supplied/SANParks

From scouring the Kruger for the Big Five to exploring Tsitsikamma’s jagged coastline and forested gorges, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the diversity of the natural beauty to be discovered in SA’s national parks.

Each offers adventure aplenty, but there’s also much to be said about how spending time in nature can positively affect your emotional wellbeing.

This is something South African National Parks (SANParks) aims to highlight in their upcoming Mzansi Magic reality show, Away for Repair.

Hosted by seasoned actress Rami Chuene and life coach Romeo Mabasa, the series will “treat viewers to an emotional rollercoaster as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp,” explains Hapiloe Sello, SANParks managing executive for tourism development.

Each of the teams has a tumultuous relationship. There are besties battling to overcome betrayal, a mother-daughter duo longing to unlearn toxic behaviour, spouses who no longer trust each other, and sisters hoping to put past hurts behind them.

WATCH | The trailer for 'Away for Repair'

The contestants will travel to seven different national parks to participate in adventures like bungee jumping and zip-lining, which will “challenge them physically and mentally, all in a bid to repair their broken bonds”.

While the opportunity to forge stronger relationships will be the ultimate prize for each of the teams, the overall winners will receive R50,000 and an all-expenses-paid weekend getaway.

Tune in for action, drama and to pick up some tips that you could apply to your own relationships — Chuene certainly did. She told SowetanLIVE the most important things she learnt while hosting the show were that “you can never have enough communication” and that “listening is a skill”.

Away for Repair premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on October 7 at 9.30pm.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Paris Hilton has a new Netflix cooking show, but do we 'loves it'?

Toni Jaye Singer weighs in on the hotel heiress's kitchen exploits
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

You asked: How many one-night stands have the ‘Temptation Island’ bachelors had? We spill the tea

The show follows four couples who are faced with the difficult choice to either make up or break things off.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Joburg animator fuses cartoon with reality in first of its kind show in SA

Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for grown-ups and children, along the lines of 'The Simpsons', when he ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  2. Snoop Dogg is the new face of G-Star RAW The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Spring bride amazed by snow as she walks down the aisle in KZN Lifestyle
  4. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening
  5. PODCAST | Effective home-based recovery from Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...