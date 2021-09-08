Rami Chuene to host SANParks' 'relationship boot camp' reality show
Mending broken bonds while bungee jumping is the name of the game in 'Away for Repair'
From scouring the Kruger for the Big Five to exploring Tsitsikamma’s jagged coastline and forested gorges, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the diversity of the natural beauty to be discovered in SA’s national parks.
Each offers adventure aplenty, but there’s also much to be said about how spending time in nature can positively affect your emotional wellbeing.
This is something South African National Parks (SANParks) aims to highlight in their upcoming Mzansi Magic reality show, Away for Repair.
Hosted by seasoned actress Rami Chuene and life coach Romeo Mabasa, the series will “treat viewers to an emotional rollercoaster as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp,” explains Hapiloe Sello, SANParks managing executive for tourism development.
Each of the teams has a tumultuous relationship. There are besties battling to overcome betrayal, a mother-daughter duo longing to unlearn toxic behaviour, spouses who no longer trust each other, and sisters hoping to put past hurts behind them.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Away for Repair'
The contestants will travel to seven different national parks to participate in adventures like bungee jumping and zip-lining, which will “challenge them physically and mentally, all in a bid to repair their broken bonds”.
While the opportunity to forge stronger relationships will be the ultimate prize for each of the teams, the overall winners will receive R50,000 and an all-expenses-paid weekend getaway.
Tune in for action, drama and to pick up some tips that you could apply to your own relationships — Chuene certainly did. She told SowetanLIVE the most important things she learnt while hosting the show were that “you can never have enough communication” and that “listening is a skill”.
• Away for Repair premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on October 7 at 9.30pm.