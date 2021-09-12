'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the pass that will run through SA's newest national park

This pass in the Eastern Cape is often referred to as SA's highest road, but at 2,592m it's actually the fourth. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Do you know how many national parks there are in SA? Currently it’s 19, but SANParks is gearing up to make it 20. The custodian of our national parks is working with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to establish a high-altitude park in the mountains of the Eastern Cape.



Eventually intended to cover 30,000ha, the proposed NE Cape Grasslands National Park will start west of Maclear and stretch along the border with Lesotho. East of Rhodes, the park will also be dissected by the road pictured here — which is often (incorrectly) hailed as SA’s highest pass...