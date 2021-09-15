Wait, what? Cape Town ranks dismally among global cities with the best parks

For many, Cape Town is an open door to nature’s wonders.

There’s Table Mountain, of course, as well as Cape Point. You can spend sunny days on one of the city's numerous beaches or surfing the waves. That's not to mention the many nature reserves where hikers, mountain bikers and fynbos lovers can find their bliss.

As a city boasting so many outdoor splendours, it seems strange that Cape Town has faired dismally in a ranking of international cities with the best parks. It's received the second-lowest score out of the 60 locales included in the research.

The research was conducted by abcFlora an international flower delivery company.

To compile its findings, abcFlora looked at two factors: how busy each of these city’s parks are and how highly its parks are rated on Google.

To get an indication of busyness, the number of parks listed in each city on Tripadvisor was divided by that city’s population. This resulted in the number of people per park.

Google Places API was used to calculate the average review ratings for up to 60 randomly selected parks in each of the cities. Based on this, each was assigned an average review score out of five.

Both of these factors were taken into account to assign each city an overall score out of 10.

Lists were then created of the 25 cities that scored the best and the worst.

WHAT WAS CAPE TOWN'S SCORE?

Disappointingly, Cape Town came in second on the list of the 25 cities with the poorest scores. Its final mark was a dismal 1.43 out of 10.

While the Mother City was awarded a good average review score for its parks (4.4 out of 5), it’s the number of people to parks ratio that sent its overall rating plummeting.

According to the data, Cape Town has 14 parks and a population of 4,709,990, which means there are 336,428 people per park.