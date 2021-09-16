Vaxxed and wanna vaycay in Cape Town? Enjoy discounts of up to 50%

With SA having loosened its lockdown restrictions, now’s a good time to plan a Covid-19-conscious getaway to Cape Town — especially if you’ve been vaccinated.

That’s because those who have had the jab can benefit from special discounts on accommodation, dining out or taking in cultural attractions in the Mother City and surrounding areas.

Keep in mind that to claim these offers you’ll need to show your vaccination card, or vaccination registration SMS and, as with most specials, additional T&Cs may apply.

ACCOMMODATION

The Capital, whose modern and stylish Cape Town properties include 15 on Orange and Mirage, is offering vaccinated guests a 15% discount on their standard room rates up until the end of the year. This applies even if you’ve only had one of your two Pfizer jabs.

Camps Bay Apartments is offering fully vaccinated guests a 40% discount on stays in some of their luxurious self-catering apartments and glamorous villas up until the end of September.