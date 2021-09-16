Vaxxed and wanna vaycay in Cape Town? Enjoy discounts of up to 50%
Hotels, museums and restaurants are offering special deals to those who've had their Covid-19 jab
With SA having loosened its lockdown restrictions, now’s a good time to plan a Covid-19-conscious getaway to Cape Town — especially if you’ve been vaccinated.
That’s because those who have had the jab can benefit from special discounts on accommodation, dining out or taking in cultural attractions in the Mother City and surrounding areas.
Keep in mind that to claim these offers you’ll need to show your vaccination card, or vaccination registration SMS and, as with most specials, additional T&Cs may apply.
ACCOMMODATION
The Capital, whose modern and stylish Cape Town properties include 15 on Orange and Mirage, is offering vaccinated guests a 15% discount on their standard room rates up until the end of the year. This applies even if you’ve only had one of your two Pfizer jabs.
Camps Bay Apartments is offering fully vaccinated guests a 40% discount on stays in some of their luxurious self-catering apartments and glamorous villas up until the end of September.
The charming Eendracht Hotel & Apartments in Stellenbosch, which is a member of Cape Country Routes, is offering fully and partially vaccinated guests a 5% discount for stays up until the end of September.
EATING OUT
Tai Ping, an Asian eatery in the leafy suburb of Newlands, is offering discounts to patrons who dine in up until September 21.
The amount of cash you'll save on your bill correlates to how far along in the vaccination process you are: you'll get 10% off if you've registered for the jab, 25% if you've had the first of your two Pfizer shots, and 50% if you're fully vaxxed.
A similar sliding scale applies to the special on offer at the Tygervalley branch of Beerhouse, a franchise famous for serving up an extraordinarily wide range of local and imported brews.
They're offering fully vaccinated patrons a 50% discount on their first beer. Partially vaxxed beer enthusiasts will get 25% off, and those who've registered for the jab 10% off.
CULTURE
To celebrate Heritage Month, the Western Cape is offering fully and partially vaccinated culture lovers free entry to 17 museums around the province including the Hout Bay Museum and the Stellenbosch Museum.
See westerncape.gov.za for more information.