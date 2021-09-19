'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the island where you will find Anse Source d'Argent

This island in the Seychelles is home to the most beautiful beach in the world. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Some splendid news for South African travellers this week is that two of our favourite Indian Ocean-island destinations have flung open their doors — just in time to book those summer getaways.



After being a no-go for an unthinkable 18 months, Mauritius has announced it will accept travellers from SA on authorised commercial flights without their having to first spend 15 days outside the country...