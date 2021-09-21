Travel

Spanish minister says Canaries 'safe' to visit, volcano eruption is a 'wonderful' show

21 September 2021 - 09:03 By Belen Carreno
Lava flows behind a destroyed house following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain.
Image: Borja Suarez/Reuters

The Canary Islands are safe to visit and a volcano eruption there is a “wonderful show”, Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday, just hours after 5,000 people, including hundreds of tourists, had to be evacuated.

The volcano - the archipelago's first eruption in 50 years - blew on Sunday, spouting lava hundreds of metres into the air, engulfing houses and sending molten rock towards the Atlantic Ocean across a sparsely populated area of La Palma, the most northwestern island in the archipelago.

“The island is open,” Maroto told Canal Sur radio, calling the eruption “a wonderful show”.

“There are no restrictions on going to the island ... on the contrary, we're passing on the information so tourists know they can travel to the island and enjoy something unusual, see it for themselves,” she said.

Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, the islands' government said.
News
19 hours ago

Maroto's remarks drew immediate criticism from Teodoro Garcia Egea, secretary-general of the opposition People's Party, who posted an article on Twitter quoting the minister and asked: “Can someone confirm the minister said that while hundreds of people are losing everything they have?”

About 360 tourists were evacuated from a resort in La Palma after the eruption and taken to the nearby island of Tenerife by boat on Monday, a spokesperson for ferry operator Fred Olsen said.

Another 180 tourists could be evacuated from La Palma later in the day, the spokesperson added. 

South Africans can travel to the islands after Spain lifted the travel ban on tourists from SA and Brazil in August.

Despite this, travellers from both countries have been declared “high risk”, meaning they'll have to quarantine for 10 days, according to The Local.

- Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo

Reuters

