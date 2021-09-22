Travel

SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards

22 September 2021 - 09:18 By Toni Jaye Singer
One of the luxe rooms in The Silo Hotel in Cape Town, which was named one of the Top 5 Africa City Hotels in Travel + Leisure magazine's 2021 World's Best Awards. File photo.
One of the luxe rooms in The Silo Hotel in Cape Town, which was named one of the Top 5 Africa City Hotels in Travel + Leisure magazine's 2021 World's Best Awards. File photo.
Image: The Royal Portfolio

SA can boast that it’s officially home to one of the globe’s 25 Best Cities and all five of Africa’s Top City Hotels now that Travel + Leisure magazine has announced the winners of its annual World’s Best Awards.

Each year, the prestigious New-York-based publication invites its reader to weigh in on their international travel experiences by taking part in a survey covering everything from cruise ships and resorts to airlines and spas. The scores are tallied and the winners sorted into lists.

Here’s which lists Mzansi featured on in 2021:

The 25 Best Cities in the World: Cape Town (#20).

The Top 100 Hotels in the World: andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge (tied for #20) and The Oyster Box (#90), both in KwaZulu-Natal. andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge (tied for #71 and Lion Sands Game Reserve (tied for #88), both in the Kruger National Park.

The Top 3 Resort Hotels in Africa: The Oyster Box, Umhlanga Rocks (#2).

The Top 5 Africa City Hotels: The Cape Grace (#1), The Silo Hotel (#2), Ellerman House (#3) and One&Only (#5), all in Cape Town. The Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa (#4) in Johannesburg.

The Top 10 Safari Lodges in Africa: andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge (#3) in KwaZulu-Natal and andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge (tied for #9) in the Kruger National Park.

The Top 10 Cities in Africa and the Middle East: Cape Town (#1)

To see the full lists of this year's winners in the World's Best Awards, click here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Wait, what? Cape Town ranks dismally among global cities with the best parks

While the Mother City was awarded a good average review score for its parks (4.4 out of 5), it’s the number of people to parks ratio that sent its ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Sweet success as local honey bags top international award

Beelal's raw unpasteurised organic honey was awarded platinum status at the 2021 London Honey Awards.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Cheers to Elizma Visser, the first female Young Winemaker of the Year

The woman behind the wines at Olifantsberg Family Vineyards was lauded in Tim Atkin's influential SA Special Report. She tells us how it feels
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sublimely styled survival: designer David Tlale has had an epiphany The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Best and worst dressed stars at the 2021 Emmy Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. ‘Jerusalema’ dance moves pose injury risk, Irish study finds Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | September 19 to 25 2021 Lifestyle
  5. Seven foodies who want the world to acknowledge SA's culinary heritage Food

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...