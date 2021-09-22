SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards
SA can boast that it’s officially home to one of the globe’s 25 Best Cities and all five of Africa’s Top City Hotels now that Travel + Leisure magazine has announced the winners of its annual World’s Best Awards.
Each year, the prestigious New-York-based publication invites its reader to weigh in on their international travel experiences by taking part in a survey covering everything from cruise ships and resorts to airlines and spas. The scores are tallied and the winners sorted into lists.
Here’s which lists Mzansi featured on in 2021:
The 25 Best Cities in the World: Cape Town (#20).
The Top 100 Hotels in the World: andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge (tied for #20) and The Oyster Box (#90), both in KwaZulu-Natal. andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge (tied for #71 and Lion Sands Game Reserve (tied for #88), both in the Kruger National Park.
The Top 3 Resort Hotels in Africa: The Oyster Box, Umhlanga Rocks (#2).
The Top 5 Africa City Hotels: The Cape Grace (#1), The Silo Hotel (#2), Ellerman House (#3) and One&Only (#5), all in Cape Town. The Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa (#4) in Johannesburg.
The Top 10 Safari Lodges in Africa: andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge (#3) in KwaZulu-Natal and andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge (tied for #9) in the Kruger National Park.
The Top 10 Cities in Africa and the Middle East: Cape Town (#1)
