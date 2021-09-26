Movie Review

'The Nest' is an intriguing ghost story with no ghosts

Family and capitalism come under scrutiny in this deeply unsettling and fascinating drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon

It's been a decade since writer/director Sean Durkin made critical waves with his debut feature Martha Marcy May Marlene, a claustrophobic psychological drama about a paranoid cult survivor. His long-awaited second feature continues his preoccupation with how to convey the sense of emotional dislocation and ennui through careful control of the basic techniques of cinema.



The Nest is almost many things but never quite what you think. A ghost story with no ghosts; a quietly devastating and effective critique of the emptiness at the heart of free-market capitalist enterprise with none of the over-the-top, baroque, cocaine-snorting excess of The Wolf of Wall Street; and a depressing, real dissection of family that never sinks anywhere near the depths of mawkish sentimentalism that characterises similar themed dramas...