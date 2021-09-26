'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Which city came tops at the 2021 World's Best Awards?

Travel + Leisure magazine has released their annual list of the 25 best cities in the world. Name the destination that took first place and you could win a cash prize

New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine recently announced the winners of its annual World's Best Awards - and, happy Heritage Day SA, you did in fact walk away with some fantastic accolades, including the No 1 city in Africa; four hotels in the global top 100; and a clean sweep in the top five African city hotels. To see who they are, click here (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/travel/2021-09-22-sa-hotels-resorts-and-lodges-clean-up-at-the-2021-worlds-best-awards/) or find all the lists at travelandleisure.com (https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best)



The rankings across several categories are based on reader votes, cast from January to May this year. Despite widespread travel restrictions, T+L says, "in our hearts, we remained global citizens ... We hope this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world."..