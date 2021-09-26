Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Which city came tops at the 2021 World's Best Awards?

Travel + Leisure magazine has released their annual list of the 25 best cities in the world. Name the destination that took first place and you could win a cash prize

26 September 2021 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine recently announced the winners of its annual World's Best Awards - and, happy Heritage Day SA, you did in fact walk away with some fantastic accolades, including the No 1 city in Africa; four hotels in the global top 100; and a clean sweep in the top five African city hotels. To see who they are, click here (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/travel/2021-09-22-sa-hotels-resorts-and-lodges-clean-up-at-the-2021-worlds-best-awards/) or find all the lists at travelandleisure.com (https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best)

The rankings across several categories are based on reader votes, cast from January to May this year. Despite widespread travel restrictions, T+L says, "in our hearts, we remained global citizens ... We hope this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  2. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  3. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex
  4. Trio of local wine estates named among the world’s top 50 vineyards Food
  5. SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards Travel

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app