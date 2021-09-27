Celebrate Spring in full bloom at the inaugural Stellenbosch Garden Week

Spring has sprung in SA, and the city of Stellenbosch is celebrating in style.

From September 30 to October 10, the Western Cape town will host its first Garden Week festival, which will include a host of activities designed to celebrate both the warm weather and the beauty of the great outdoors.

Taking its cue from the lauded annual spring flower festival in Girona, Spain, the Stellenbosch equivalent will launch with a flower parade on Thursday, and boasts attractions such as horticultural tours in some of the region’s most exquisite public gardens including the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden, the Old Nectar estate in the Jonkershoek Valley, and more.

The Stellenbosch Botanical Gardens will also be conducting daily walks and talks led by specialists; while lovers of nature and wine can opt to visit some of SA’s most beloved vinicultural sites including Spier Estate and Babylonstoren, where educational demonstrations on flower arranging, dye art, photography and bees will be taking place.