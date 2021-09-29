How much you'll pay to stay at the SA hotels voted among the world's top 100

It’s no secret that SA is a top-notch travel destination. Just this month it was lauded at Travel + Leisure magazine’s annual World’s Best Awards.

Each year, the influential New-York-based publication invites its readers to weigh in on their international travel experiences. The scores are tallied and the winners sorted into lists.

Local getaways featured on several of these lists this year. This includes four escapes — andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge, andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge, Lion Sands Game Reserve and The Oyster Box — being named among the Top 100 Hotels in the World.

Curious to experience one of these highly rated hotels for yourself? Here's how much a stay with all the bells and whistles will set you back:

ANDBEYOND PHINDA VLEI LODGE

AndBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal's Phinda Private Game Reserve tied with Il Sereno Lago di Como, a hotel in Torno, Italy, for the 20th spot on the Top 100 Hotels list.

It also clinched the 3rd spot on Travel + Leisure's list of the Top 10 Safari Lodges in Africa.