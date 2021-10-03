Northern Cape's Diamond Coast is a gem for fearless surfers

Jaques Marais finds that, if you dig deep, adventures await along the stretch of Atlantic seaboard that runs from Port Nolloth to the Namibian border

The scenery unfolds through the windscreen like a sun-bleached landscape from a Cormac McCarthy novel. Bleak, bad-ass and minimalist.



Every so often the desolation is punctuated by a double-take-inducing snatch of visual trickery. A dust devil dervishes along an infinite fence line. A scarecrow hangs by the neck from a high pole, with a scrawled sign: “Food. Drinks. Open. Oop.” Slag heaps from heavy-mineral-sands mining scar the skyline...