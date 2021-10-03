Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Where will you find God's Window?

Work has begun on the God's Window Skywalk, a new tourist attraction in Mpumalanga. Tell us the old name of the nature reserve in which it's found and you could win a cash prize

03 October 2021 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

Work has begun on a project to make one of Mpumalanga's most iconic attractions even more dramatic — a glass walkway that will jut out for about 12m from a cliff at God's Window.

The site is on the 160km Panorama Route, which follows the descent of the Great Escarpment to the Lowveld and connects several cultural and natural points of interest along the way, including the historical town of Pilgrims Rest, the Lisbon Falls and the Bourke's Luck Potholes...

