WATCH | Two huge lions surround tiny car trying to take a peek inside
Only in Kruger National Park!
Two male lions gave safari-goers a rare and up-close sighting after spending some time rubbing themselves against a car.
In a video shared by Latest Sightings, tourists on a game drive near Lower Sabie found themselves in a position that many dream of when their car attracted the attention of two curious male lions.
In the video captured by 24-year-old candidate attorney, Simone van Schalkwyk, the huge lions can be seen surrounding the tiny car and trying to look inside.
Describing the moment, Van Schalkwyk said she was “lucky and blessed” to witness a lion look her straight in the eyes.
“The emotions were unreal and slightly mixed, I was filled with excitement as well as a bit of fear seeing these male lions up close,” she said
“I love the bush and visit quite often but I have never experienced anything like this before. I am so lucky and blessed to have witnessed a lion look me straight in the eyes.
“We spent quite some time with the lions and, after a while, they lost interest and we carried on.”