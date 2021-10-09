WATCH | Two huge lions surround tiny car trying to take a peek inside

Only in Kruger National Park!

Two male lions gave safari-goers a rare and up-close sighting after spending some time rubbing themselves against a car.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, tourists on a game drive near Lower Sabie found themselves in a position that many dream of when their car attracted the attention of two curious male lions.

In the video captured by 24-year-old candidate attorney, Simone van Schalkwyk, the huge lions can be seen surrounding the tiny car and trying to look inside.