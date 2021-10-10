Skyscrapers, spices and snow: The wonders of Dubai
Dubai is open to vaccinated South Africans. With tourist season around the corner, this is what visitors to the desert city can expect
10 October 2021 - 00:01
It’s when my ears popped as we rose above the 90th floor that the reality sank in: the Burj Khalifa is really high.
Claiming the title of the tallest building in the world, it was officially opened in 2010 and rises to a height of 828m over 163 floors. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.