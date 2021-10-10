Skyscrapers, spices and snow: The wonders of Dubai

Dubai is open to vaccinated South Africans. With tourist season around the corner, this is what visitors to the desert city can expect

It’s when my ears popped as we rose above the 90th floor that the reality sank in: the Burj Khalifa is really high.



Claiming the title of the tallest building in the world, it was officially opened in 2010 and rises to a height of 828m over 163 floors. ..