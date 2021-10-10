Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Thai bay that's still recovering from overtourism

Vaccinated South Africans can now visit Thailand — but not this bay, which has been closed due to overtourism for three years. Name it and you could win a cash prize

10 October 2021 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

It's hard to believe after the strange days we've endured, but suddenly the number of international holiday options for South Africans is expanding rapidly — and thrillingly.

Countries such as Mauritius, the Seychelles (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/travel/2021-09-15-mauritius-and-seychelles-open-to-sa-travellers-heres-what-you-need-to-know/), France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates are open for the business of leisure travel — though, of course, conditions apply. Spoiler alert: non-vaccination in most cases is a deal breaker...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. Upgrade now to the new iPhone 13 and get up to R15,000 back in cash Lifestyle
  3. SA’s first black female freediving instructor on decolonising the oceans Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Themba Robin's skit shows what happens when government 'buys' R15m ... Lifestyle
  5. Tiny SA eatery can count itself among the World's 50 Best Restaurants Food

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting