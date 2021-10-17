Travel

Do game drives wreak havoc on your back? Try these simple Pilates moves

Doing this easy stretching routine will help banish tension and protect your spine. Try it before and after long flights and road trips too

17 October 2021 - 00:01 By Leigh Crane

Game drives are great but several hours in a vehicle rolling down bumpy roads can play havoc with your back.

Pilates instructor Leigh Crane has put together a quick routine you can do in your room — or on your private deck — either before or after your drives, or simply just to boost your spinal health and relaxation vibes. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant Lifestyle
  3. 'It was a lie and I was humiliated'- Wife’s polygamy shock on TV Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA hopefuls' childhood memories inspire their glam gowns for the finale The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Crowns, cash, competitors: What you need to know about the Miss SA finale Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole