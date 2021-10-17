Do game drives wreak havoc on your back? Try these simple Pilates moves

Doing this easy stretching routine will help banish tension and protect your spine. Try it before and after long flights and road trips too

Game drives are great but several hours in a vehicle rolling down bumpy roads can play havoc with your back.



Pilates instructor Leigh Crane has put together a quick routine you can do in your room — or on your private deck — either before or after your drives, or simply just to boost your spinal health and relaxation vibes. ..