'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Which country has the world's most powerful passport?

This Asian nation ties with Singapore as the country whose citizens have visa-free access to the most countries. Name it and you could win a cash prize

17 October 2021 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

The South African passport has placed 58th in a ranking of the world’s most powerful, dropping down six places from last year’s 52. This is the lowest position the “green mamba” has held since the index began in 2006.

The Henley Passport Index (https://www.henleyglobal.com/passport-index) looks at 199 of the world’s passports and ranks them according to how many of 227 destinations their holders can enter visa-free. Passports eligible for visas on arrival and electronic travel authorities (ETAs, for which one can apply online and before arrival) are also categorised as visa-free. ..

