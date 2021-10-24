Accidental Tourist
How to cure your silly travel fears? Have a global pandemic
As the world begins to open up, our old funny phobias will surely fade away as we embrace being able to go adventuring again, writes Neville Green
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Acrophobia is an extreme fear of heights. Sadly, I have it. I used to think it was a southern hemisphere thing but I have had several experiences that proved otherwise.
One of these was when I ascended the Monument to the Great Fire of London. It’s not the tallest structure in the world, though it was when it was finished in 1677, soon after the Great Fire of 1666. It’s only 62m high with 311 steps but by the time I reached the top my legs had turned to Pudding Lane. I desperately clung to the door of the viewing platform, much to the amusement of the other visitors...
