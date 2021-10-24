Local Getaway

The Wild Coast Sun gets full marks for being fun for the whole family

The Eastern Cape resort, which turned 40 this year, allows you to celebrate the nostalgia of past visits while making new memories

It’s the ’90s. I am in mustard-coloured jeans, a sparkling top and my long hair is held back with what was known as butterfly clips. I am also the reigning champion of the dolphin race game in Wild Coast Sun Resort’s arcade.



My winning tickets are redeemed for sweets, which I happily share with my siblings and cousins. Afterwards, we pool our remaining pocket money to buy milkshakes and ice cream. The group then splits up to find another game to conquer. I find myself back at the dolphin race and win again and again...