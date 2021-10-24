Local Getaway
The Wild Coast Sun gets full marks for being fun for the whole family
The Eastern Cape resort, which turned 40 this year, allows you to celebrate the nostalgia of past visits while making new memories
24 October 2021 - 00:00
It’s the ’90s. I am in mustard-coloured jeans, a sparkling top and my long hair is held back with what was known as butterfly clips. I am also the reigning champion of the dolphin race game in Wild Coast Sun Resort’s arcade.
My winning tickets are redeemed for sweets, which I happily share with my siblings and cousins. Afterwards, we pool our remaining pocket money to buy milkshakes and ice cream. The group then splits up to find another game to conquer. I find myself back at the dolphin race and win again and again...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.