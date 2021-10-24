'Where in the World?'

WIN R500 | Name the new ‘world’s largest Ferris wheel’

This feat of engineering is 210m tall, and the latest addition to Dubai’s long list of record-smashing achievements. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Whether you’ve been there or not, you’ll probably know that Dubai is a little bit extra. Well, a lot extra really, since the city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates clearly loves a world record.



It’s well known that it’s home to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which has 163 floors and reaches a height of 828m. That building breaks several other world records too, including the highest occupied floor in the world, the highest outdoor observation deck, and the elevator with the longest distance on Earth. ..